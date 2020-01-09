Walmart stores across Valley hosting free wellness events

Walmart hopes the event can help people stay away from the flu by offering low-cost flu shots

(WYTV) — Walmart will host a free wellness event at stores across the Mahoning Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., customers can take advantage of “Walmart Wellness Day.” The event offers resources and free wellness services to customers to save money and live better in the new year.

Walmart also hopes the event can help people stay away from the flu by offering low-cost flu shots.

According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks. More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population.

Walmart stores will also be offering free health screenings and other low-cost immunizations, as well as opportunities to talk to local pharmacists and other local health professionals.

Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events.

These screenings help people discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes, which they can now manage.

In some cases, these screenings are able to save lives.