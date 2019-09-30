Wagon Wheel Motel clears first hurdle in list of issues

The motel was shutdown in late May after inspectors found a long list of issues there

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – After being closed for the last four months, owners of a Boardman motel have apparently cleared one of the hurdles they need to overcome.

After a series of inspections, lawyers for both Wagon Wheel and the Boardman fire department met in court Monday morning. They agreed that enough work has been done on the property that it’s no longer an “imminent fire hazard.”

Now, the motel must still pass inspection by the state fire marshal for some outstanding citations. The township is also trying to have the business closed down as a “nuisance.”