KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five hundred and ninety-nine registered voters in Kinsman’s Precinct C will decide on two liquor issues for Good Intentions Market & Cafe.

The market would like to sell beer, wine and mixed beverages.

On Tuesday, November 2, voters will decide whether or not to approve the sales for Monday through Saturday and on Sundays too.

The market is located at 6635 OH-87 in Kinsman.