HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Sharpsville volunteer firefighter honored 9/11 first responders Wednesday by doing the very thing they did 18 years ago.

Gerald Womer put on his fire gear and climbed the stair-stepper at Planet Fitness in Hermitage.

A viewer told us the volunteer fireman climbed 110 floors on the machine. She sent us this picture through the Report It feature on our website.