COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Residents dealt with heavy flooding in Columbiana after storms on Sunday.

One viewer sent video of her home on Fairfield School Road, which shows water pouring out of the door. Water flooded the basement, the first floor and garage of the home.

According to the viewer, the floors were ruined and there is damage to items in the basement. She said her late father’s memorabilia was also ruined.