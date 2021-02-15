Video: Deer crashes through Lawrence County home

This was the fourth house this happened to in the area

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – There was a shocking wake-up call for several people in Lawrence County over the weekend.

Security cameras caught a deer leaving a New Wilmington home after it had just crashed through a window Saturday morning.

This was the fourth house this happened to.

One little girl was startled while eating breakfast when the deer crashed through the window, landing just inches from the table.

