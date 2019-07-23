Victims of Kinsman storm damage getting help from community group fundraiser

There are still 55 people who can't get home after heavy rain washed away a causeway, cutting off access to their houses

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As local lawmakers continue trying to find money to fix storm damage in Kinsman, others are stepping up to help victims who can’t get back to their homes.

Heavy rain washed away a causeway on Lakeview Drive in Kinsman, cutting off access to about 30 houses.

Initial estimates to get immediate access to those homes will be roughly $985,000.

“We’re trying to find other avenues as we speak. If not, we may have to pass a bill and put an emergency clause on it so we can get that done as quickly as possible,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

There are still about 55 people who don’t know when they’ll be able to go home but a fundraiser is hoping to jumpstart their recovery efforts.

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing that they’re going through. Just trying to do what we can to make it a little bit easier so they can get some sort of normalcy in their lives,” said Kyle English.

English is the executive director of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, which has set up a fund to help with relief efforts from Saturday’s storm.

“We’ve seen a great response from the community thus far,” English said. “Individuals’ donations from community members have been coming in and we’ve also seen funds in the Community Foundation also donating.”

English said their goal is to raise between $30,000 and $50,000.

“I’m happy to say we’ve received pledges for over $20,000 thus far,” he said.

If you’d like to donate, visit the Community Foundation’s website.