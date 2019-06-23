Victim in fatal ATV accident in Warren identified

The teen was on an ATV that hit a pole on Parkwood Drive around 7:30 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The victim in a fatal ATV accident in Warren on Friday has been identified.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin expressed his condolences to the family of 17-year-old Jeremiah Barnes in a post on Facebook.

The teen was on an ATV that hit a pole on Parkwood Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Markeis Thomas, 13, was also on that ATV. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to the post, Barnes was active in the community and a member of the Warren City-wide Youth Choir.

Grief counselors will be available for students at Warren G. Harding High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.