Virginia Army veteran remembers being only black captain

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WYTV) – John Gragg, of Newport News, Virginia, joined the service near the end of World War II, but saw plenty of time in the two wars that followed.

Chief Warrant Officer III Gragg was one of the first African Americans to earn the rank of Warrant Officer and go on to pilot Army boats and ships.

“We had 12 U-boats, 12 Army captains,” he said. “I’m the only black. Fifteen-man crew — all white.”

The Army’s Transportation Museum in Newport News has special meaning for Gragg as he helps make sure his story, and those for many other soldiers, are told.