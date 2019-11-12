Mahoning Co. Veterans Services hoping younger generation asks for help

Susan Krawchyk said a lot of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans don't want to ask for help or services, even if they need them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On average, about 40 to 50 veterans come through the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission each month.

About 30 are looking for benefits from the county. In Mahoning County, that can include a winter utility program.

Based on household income and assets, those who qualify can have their electric, gas and water bills paid for to help them get through the colder months. The program runs from November to April.

Susan Krawchyk said a lot of their clients are returning veterans.

She said it’s more difficult to get the younger generation of veterans to ask for help — they will try to figure it out on their own because they don’t want to come in for services.

Krawchyk said the biggest trend they’re seeing now is among Vietnam veterans because of the presumptive conditions associated with being exposed to Agent Orange.

She said the top three disability claims they see in Mahoning County are hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ear) and post-traumatic stress disorder.

PTSD is affecting Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as well, according to Krawchyk. She said a lot of them don’t want to ask for help.

If you are a veteran and want help or think you may have a problem and need service, call the office at 330-740-2450.

You can also stop in at 345 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown — it’s in the old South Side Hospital.