Downtown Youngstown honors veterans at morning flag-raising ceremony

The Struthers band played patriotic music while the honor guard and boy scouts attended to the flag

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Veterans Day approaches, the American flag is flying proud over downtown Youngstown to remind the community of their service.

Old Glory was hoisted in a flag-raising ceremony under the Market Street bridge, next to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The Struthers band played patriotic music while the honor guard and boy scouts attended to the flag.

Major Scott Allen of the U.S. Air Force sang the National Anthem before addressing the crowd. He said events like this are needed to show veterans they are appreciated.

“The sacrifice away from their family, away from their children, missing holidays, missing birthdays. What veterans sacrifice, not just that, but the physical, mental, emotional toll that combat takes on a person,” said Major Scott Allen from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The event was sponsored by Huntington and held in the Huntington Community Alley, located between the Covelli Centre and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.