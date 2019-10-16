97-year-old Florida veteran may be last living Buffalo Soldier

The Buffalo Soldiers were part of the 9th Cavalry -- one of two all-African-American cavalries at the time

(WYTV) – Steve Lewis, a 97-year-old from Florida, may be the last living Buffalo Soldier.

They were part of the 9th Cavalry — one of two all-African-American cavalries at the time.

Lewis still remembers specific details of things like the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Since there was no TV at the time, he heard about the attack on the radio when he was a senior in college.

Later, Lewis left his studies at Florida A&M College to enlist in the Army. However, he didn’t know about the Buffalo Soldiers.

“Every man in college that had been in Enlisted Reserve Co., and we didn’t know a thing about Buffalo Soldiers in the Army. We never heard of it,” he said.

Lewis retired as a corporal.

The Buffalo Soldiers lasted until 1948 when President Harry S. Truman integrated the military.

By the early 1950s, they were gone.