Vaping-related illness reported in Mahoning County

The Ohio Department of Health's probe now includes 28 cases

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health is now investigating 28 cases of vaping-related illnesses, including one case in Mahoning County.

In addition, the department is looking into 30 suspected cases.

The Department of Health is looking into reports of severe lung disease among people who reported recent vaping.

Currently, there are no known links to a specific type of product, although the government is probing illnesses related to vaping THC, often obtained through illegal sources.

Of the Ohio Department of Health’s 28 reported cases, 25 required hospitalization. No one has died.

The Department of Health says those who experience serious breathing problems after vaping should seek immediate medical attention.

WYTV spoke with a local doctor about vaping. He said while it has been beneficial for some of his patients looking to quit smoking, he said kids shouldn’t start vaping.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and President Donald Trump are both looking into banning flavored e-cigarette products, claiming they are meant to attract children.

One local vape shop owner says banning the flavors will only make the problem worse, saying it’s not the flavoring that’s causing these illnesses, but the illegal mixing of the juices.