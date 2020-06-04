Valley summer events: What’s on, what’s canceled this year

(WKBN) – The summer season is coming to the Valley, which would normally mean fun and festivities out in the community. But some restrictions are still in place with COVID-19.
While some events have canceled for the safety of volunteers and event-goers, others have adapted to the restrictions set in place. Either way, summer in the Valley won’t look the same as in previous years.
Do you know of a scheduled event or an update to the status of an event that we’ve missed? Submit your information here.
Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:
ASHTABULA COUNTY
Geneva Grape Jamboree: Canceled
Vintage Ohio Wine Festival: Canceled, for more information on events, click here
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Columbiana County Fair and Junior Fair: Canceled
Columbiana County Street Fair: Organizers are working to have it on September 10, 11 and 12.
Salem 4th of July Fireworks: Postponed to Labor Day weekend, weather depending.
Salem Parks Summer Concert Series: Canceled
Salem Super Cruise: Canceled
Shaker Woods Festival: Saturday and Sunday, August 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown Fourth of July Fireworks: Postponed to September 12 at 10 p.m., joining 9/11 event
Boardman Park Events:
Adopt a Palozza: Postponed to September 27
Music in the Park: Canceled
Military Concert and Fireworks: Canceled
Preschoolers in the Park: Canceled
Canfield Fair: September 2-7
Canfield Fair Food Extravaganza: June 5-7
Canfield Fourth of July Parade: Considering drive-in and fireworks, no vendors, no food
Covelli Centre Events:
TruTV Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis Mcbasketball World Tour” Starring The Tenderloins: Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist: Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Greater Youngstown Italian Fest: Canceled
Hot Rod Super Nationals: July 31, 4 to 11 p.m., August 1, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Southern Park Mall
Immaculate Heart of Mary Annual Parish Festival: Canceled
Mill Creek Park Events:
Live at the Morley performances: Canceled
Movie in the Park events: Canceled
Yellow Creek Concert series: Canceled
Music in the Park: At Roosevelt Park, Campbell, every Thursday, June 4 to September 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. They ask those in attendance to respect social distancing
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival: Canceled
Pride in the Valley Festival: Canceled
Simply Slavic Festival: Saturday, June 20, to be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube
Stambaugh Auditorium Events:
Ooh-La-La: A Summer Cabaret: Canceled
Dance to the Music: Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
Annual Beer & Wine Tasting: Friday, August 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
White House Fruit Farm Events:
White House Summer Music Series 2020: Postponed until further notice
Annual Strawberry Festival: Canceled
Blues Berry Bash: July 18 & 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dog Days of Summer: August 1, 1 to 3 p.m.
Youngstown Comic Con: Canceled
Youngstown Flea: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 13, July 11, August 15, September 12, October 3
Youngstown Playhouse: 2019-2020 season canceled
YSU’s Summer Festival of the Arts: Canceled
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Michael Stanley and the Resonators with Donnie Iris and the Cruisers: Postponed, to be rescheduled
The Beach Boys: August 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate Poland and Fireman’s Parade: Canceled
MERCER COUNTY
Buhl Day: Canceled
Hermitage Summer Arts Festival: Canceled
Sharon Father’s Day Car Show: Canceled
WaterFire Sharon: July event canceled, September 19 event in consideration
PORTAGE COUNTY
Ox Roast Fair: Canceled
TRUMBULL COUNTY
African American Achievers’ Festival: Canceled
Brookfield United Methodist Church Summer Fest: August 15-16, on the Green in Brookfield, event may be postponed, stay tuned for updates
Food Frenzy and Farmer’s Market: Friday, June 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 from noon to 7 p.m. Customers are invited to drive through and visit the various vendors. The entrance is at Gate A on Hoagland Blackstub Road. A map will be given to drivers so they can locate their favorite food. Admission is free.
Lordstown Apple Cider Festival: Canceled
Newton Falls 4th of July Parade, Festivities and Fireworks: Canceled
River Rock at the Amp: First four concerts canceled, but stay tuned for updates to its schedule
Saint Demetrios Greek Festival: Canceled
Trumbull County Fair: Canceled
Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival: Canceled