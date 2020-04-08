Valley senator pushing for raises for essential workers

Sen. Sherrod Brown said he will push for raises of up to $13 an hour for hospital staff, nursing home employees and grocery store workers

(WYTV) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said the next economic stimulus package coming from Washington needs to help those working in essential jobs.

Brown said he will push for raises of up to $13 an hour for hospital staff, nursing home employees and even grocery store workers.

“If we can bail out the airlines, if we can help businesses as we should, we should be helping workers. Number one, stay safe and number two, be rewarded when they make these sacrifices and put themselves and their families at risk.”

Brown is also pitching the idea of bonuses to recruit new employees where needed.