Valley residents happy to be out of the house for St. Patrick’s Day

People headed out to Frenchy's Irish Pub in Austintown and Hackett's Pub in Youngstown to party

(WYTV) – St. Patrick’s Day parties were going strong all over the Valley Wednesday night.

Celebrations were shut down last year as the pandemic set in. So, getting people through their doors or under their tents and listening to music is huge for businesses right now.

One of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties was held at Frenchy’s Irish Pub in Austintown.

Many people were out enjoying the great weather, thrilled to be celebrating the holiday.

“A lot of people coming in, the whole COVID thing. People are excited to get out, hang out with each other. I mean, what else can you ask for?” said Tyler Spencer, who was out celebrating.

This year, the party was scaled down a bit, but everyone we talked to said they were just glad to be out having a good time.

Over at Hackett’s Pub in Youngstown, a big crowd went out for their food and drink specials.

Owner Dan Hackett said the day was very successful.

The restaurant recently added a patio extension, which was helpful for Wednesday’s celebration.

“It was a beautiful day and it helped with social distancing. We added on during the shutdown and it was just something that we could do to help out as far as keeping people away from each other,” Hackett said.

He thanks his regulars who have kept the business going during the pandemic.