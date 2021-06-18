Valley historic homes entice buyers with style and price

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Older homes can be attractive for some people. They either tend to fall in love with the history or just simply the style.

Recently, Salem has seen a rise in the number of people moving into these types of homes. It started with a Wall Street Journal article featuring historic homes. Some of Salem’s underground railroad houses were part of the report.

“For years and years, it has always featured the crazy extreme wealth on the coast, and occasionally, have a small town in their feature,” said Ryan Crowl, who recently purchased a home in Salem.

Not every home on South Lincoln was featured or part of the underground railroad. But that doesn’t mean they each don’t have their own story to tell. One started when neighbor kids threw a ball into a nearby hedge.

“The guy that lived in this house walked outside and said to the kids, ‘Hey, you want to come outside and meet someone special?’ They did and President Harding was in the basement,” Crowl said.

Both Ryan and Jayme Crowl say President Lincoln’s Ohio bodyguard lived in the home. The deed to the land had an acknowledgment signature by President Jefferson.

Fast forward to today, the couple and their young daughter live in the 161-year-old home after looking at many different houses.

“We weren’t intending on moving to Salem, but when we walked into this house, I just looked at the marble mantels and thought well, we are moving to Salem,” Jayme Crowl said.

They moved in May 2020. The house sold for $254,000. An old house might need a little TLC, so Ryan did some work on a room that hadn’t been remodeled in years.

“He’s very handy and did a lot of the work on our downstairs basement to restore that room to be an office and secondary hang-out space,” Jayme Crowl said.

Now, Jayme uses it for her home office, keeping some of the old brick look, along with more modern attributes. The Crowls feel like this will be their home for some time to come.

“We won’t get our money out of it with all the repairs and maintenance over time. A big old house takes a lot of time, money and effort and elbow grease to keep it up to snuff,” Ryan Crowl said.

More older homes and the people who live in them will be featured this weekend on WKBN 27 First News at 6 and 11 p.m.



