Valley county tops state in turkey hunt

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County hunters bagged the most wild turkeys this season.

Hunters collected 454 in the county, just edging Belmont and Meigs counties.

Columbiana County also beat its total from last year by over 50 turkeys.

Hunting in the northeast zone which, includes Trumbull County, finishes this Sunday. Hunters have collected 270 birds in the county.

Mahoning County finished with 181 turkeys, 17 fewer than a year ago.

Statewide, 14,442 turkeys were harvested.

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters through Sunday, May 23, 2021 is shown below: (Note: Numbers in parenthesis shows the harvest for 2020)