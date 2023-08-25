SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah County Attorney’s Office announced Friday they have opened their own investigation into whether the FBI’s shooting death of Craig Robertson, 75, of Provo, Utah, was justified or not.

Robertson was killed on August 9 after he allegedly pointed a .357 revolver at FBI agents. The agents had attempted to take Robertson into custody after a string of threats against U.S. President Joe Biden, who was visiting Salt Lake City later that day.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Timothy Taylor told ABC4 that such an investigation is mandated by state law since it was an officer-involved shooting in Utah County’s jurisdiction. Taylor said his office’s investigation will include all FBI evidence, as well as evidence gathered independently by Utah County.

“Once the investigation into the facts is complete, the Utah County Attorney will examine the evidence to determine whether the shooting was lawfully justified,” stated Taylor. “In compliance with state law, the County Attorney’s determination — including his findings and analysis — will be published within 180 days after the investigation into the facts and circumstances of the shooting is complete.”

Taylor told ABC4 that if the investigation showed that the shooting was not justified — and Taylor noted the county would have to have enough evidence to show that — criminal charges could possibly be brought against the agents who shot Robertson.

While Robertson’s neighbors initially expressed shock at the incident, Robertson was also alleged to have pointed guns at Provo Google Fiber employees in 2018.

For months, Robertson had allegedly been making threats against high-profile Democrats, including key players in the legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Biden. The threats grew more specific in the lead-up to the president’s visit, with Robertson threatening on social media to wear a camouflage “ghillie suit” and “dust off the M24 sniper rifle” to “welcome” the president.

Those threats followed months of Robertson posting photographs on social media of various firearms, which he called “eradication tools,” along with threats against public officials. The posts painted a markedly different picture of Robertson than how some neighbors described him, as a caring, religious man.