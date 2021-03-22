USPS hiring postal workers in Youngstown area

Applicants must pass drug screening and a criminal background check

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 100 positions in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

They’re hiring city carrier assistants and rural carrier associates. The positions will handle mail delivery and mail processing.

Starting salary is $17.29 per hour for city carrier assistants and $19.06 per hour for rural carrier associates.

Applicants must be 18 or older, or 16 with a high school diploma. They must pass drug screening and a criminal background check.

Available jobs are listed on the USPS website.