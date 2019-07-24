Upcoming Mt. Carmel Fest in Youngstown marks halfway point of summer

Organizers are looking ahead to a warm and sunny weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a sign summer is more than halfway over already. On Wednesday, volunteers were busy setting up this year’s Italian festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

Vendors were getting their trailers ready for this weekend while the familiar big tent for bands is already in place.

“Not stifling hot but nice enough that you come out, have a beer, a glass of wine or bottle of water and really enjoy yourself,” Chris Foltz said.

WYTV is a proud sponsor of this year’s event, which kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. with the Little Prince and Princess Pageant and runs through Sunday night.

Daybreak’s Jim Loboy will emcee the pageant and 33 WYTV News Anchor Lindsey Watson will be one of the judges.