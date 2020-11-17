United Way collecting blankets to help PA families this winter

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WKBN) – The United Way and Columbia Gas are teaming up for a blanket drive over the next couple of weeks.
This year, the need for blankets is even greater because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unemployment, among other issues.
The blankets will be given to families who are struggling to heat their homes.
If you want to donate a new blanket, you can drop it off at the following businesses through the month of November:
- AFSCME 2902
- Arts & Education at the Hoyt
- Berkshire Hathaway in New Wilmington
- Connerly’s Cleaners
- Cray-The Confluence
- Ellwood City Holy Redeemer Social Services
- Fiber Mill Studio
- Lark Enterprises (both locations)
- Lawrence County Government Center
- New Castle Community YMCA
- PA State Rep. Chris Sainato
- Spiritual Path Church
- Stramba Farm
- United Way of Lawrence County
- Visit Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, Neshannock Schools and Shenango Schools are also participating in the blanket drive.
The blankets will be handed out in December.