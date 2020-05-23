Union for Youngstown State’s workers approves cuts

Ed Villone, president of the Association of Professional and Administrative Staff, said the vote was "nearly unanimous"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the unions representing workers at Youngstown State University has voted to accept cuts for the upcoming school year.

Ed Villone, president of the Association of Professional and Administrative Staff (APAS), said the vote was “nearly unanimous. I think only about four people voted no.”

APAS represents about 150 employees at YSU.

Among the cuts agreed to during the next fiscal year is that all employees take one furlough day every other week, resulting in a 10% pay cut.

Also, over the next two months, YSU will implement “lack of work” and “voluntary” layoffs.

Employees affected by either option will be eligible for unemployment benefits and will keep their health insurance.

“We understand what the university is going through,” said Villone. “It was actually a pretty good deal.”

One other YSU union — the Association of Classified Employees (ACE) — also voted Thursday on a similar proposal. The result of the ACE vote has not been released.

First News has tried contacting YSU’s faculty and police union about the possibility of cuts, but officials with either union have yet to respond.