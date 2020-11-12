Understanding Ohio and Pennsylvania’s travel advisories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio and Pennsylvania are now on each other’s travel advisory list.

That creates confusion, especially for people who live close to the border of each state.

Many Valley residents travel to Pennsylvania to work and shop and our neighbors in Mercer and Lawrence counties do the same in Ohio.

The travel advisories are recommendations in Ohio and there are exceptions for those living close to borders.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the type of exceptions for people traveling to bordering states, such as Ohio, or traveling to Pennsylvania from bordering states would be people traveling daily for work, or people who live very close to the border who travel to a bordering state for essential items, such as medications, food, etc.

Given the interconnected nature of Pennsylvania to neighboring states and the region and mode of transport between these states, a recommendation of quarantine for these states is not practically viable. That said, the department highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria. Pennsylvania Dept. Of Health

We have reached out to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office about exemptions for Ohioans living near border states but have not heard back yet. However, the governor’s spokesperson told Cleveland.com that there are exceptions for those who cross the border for work. That statement was made when Indiana was placed on Ohio’s list in October.

States can be added and deleted from travel advisory lists week by week as virus cases increase and decrease.