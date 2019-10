Union members who work for General Motors have been on strike during negotiations

DETROIT (WKBN) – The United Auto Workers called all local presidents to Detroit for a meeting Thursday morning.

The UAW letter sent to local presidents calls the meeting a contract update.

The council is typically called to discuss a tentative agreement before taking it to the rank and file for a vote.

However, neither the UAW nor GM has announced a tentative deal yet.