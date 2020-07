The 11-year-old and 13-year-old were both taken to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two children were hurt in a shooting on Youngstown’s south side Monday evening.

It happened near the intersection of King Street and Franklin Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

According to Youngstown police, someone pulled up to a house and started shooting at it.

It’s unclear if the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were inside or outside the house.

Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.