Two CCCTC students in quarantine, isolation for COVID-19

The students are in the adult nursing program at Columbiana Career and Technical Center

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – One student is in quarantine and another in isolation in the adult nursing program at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

One of the students is isolating after they tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted it through work, according to Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Cobisello and Dr. Kelly Darney, the adult education director.

They said the student is asymptomatic and hasn’t been in class since September 9.

Another student was found to be exposed to the virus through contact tracing and is quarantining as a precaution.

According to the CDC, quarantine “keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others” and isolation “keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 without symptoms away from others, even in their own home.”

Dr. Darney said they are fortunate because a lot of the nursing students work in long-term care facilities and are regularly tested.