Two cars involved in head-on crash in Brookfield Twp.

The three people involved have been transported to St. Elizabeth's

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There was an accident involving two cars in Brookfield Township Saturday evening that left three people injured.

It happened on Warren Sharon Road, east of Warner Road, at approximately 5:36 p.m. The crash involved two cars, a Chevrolet Blazer and a Cadillac Seville.

The Blazer was going east bound while the Cadillac was going west bound, when the Blazer drifted into the opposite lane and struck the Cadillac head-on, reports say.

Gregory S. Dobay of Warren was the driver of the Blazer.

Brookfield Township Fire Department, Vienna Township Fire Department, Brookfield Police Department and Vienna Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

According to police, there were no implications of intoxication.

The driver did hit two mailboxes in Vienna that Vienna police are handling.

There were two people in the Cadillac and Dobay was in the Blazer. All three have been transported to St. Elizabeth’s.

Dobay was in critical condition, while the two in the Cadillac had non-life threatening injuries, reports say.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is still investigating the accident.