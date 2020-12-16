Trumbull County Sheriff’s Deputies deliver Christmas cheer to local families

Members of FOP Lodge 137 came up with the idea as an alternative to their annual "Shop with a Cop" program

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s Deputies were out Wednesday evening delivering Christmas cheer.

This year, they delivered gifts to seven families, one from each school district they work in as school resource officers.

Members of FOP Lodge 137 came up with the idea as an alternative to their annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

“We are all gonna miss out on the shopping. I think it’s a highlight for everybody to go out and see the kids from the community and the schools. So I mean, it was a little disappointing to not be able to, but just for health reasons, try to keep everyone safe and healthy this year right before Christmas,” said Deputy Stephanie Slusher, treasurer for FOP Lodge 137.

Slusher said the gift delivery was made possible thanks to generous donors.

Staff at Champion High School helped wrap the presents.