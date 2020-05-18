Trumbull County reports 461 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

There have been 166 hospitalizations

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting 11 more people testing positive for COVID-19, but no more deaths.

There has been a total of 461 people with the coronavirus and 39 deaths in the county.

Those people testing positive include 186 men and 275 women ranging in age from less than a year old to 101.

There have been 166 hospitalizations.

There are 47 people in Trumbull County under quarantine and being monitored, with 24 in the City of Warren.

There have been 392 people who have successfully completed their quarantines, with 68 in Warren.

Also on Monday, state leaders reported a total of 28,454 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 1,657 deaths in Ohio.