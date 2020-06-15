Trumbull County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no more deaths

A total of 53 people have died in the county, with 661 testing positive

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no more deaths but three more people with COVID-19 Sunday.

A total of 53 people have died in the county, with 661 testing positive.

Of those cases, 288 are males and 373 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district reported 189 people have been hospitalized.

There are 49 people being monitored under quarantine in the county. The county is also keeping track of 96 suspected cases.

So far, 578 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 138 in the City of Warren.