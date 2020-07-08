Trumbull County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

That brings the county total to 1,016 cases and 77 deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one new death attributed to the virus on Wednesday.

That brings the county total to 1,016 cases and 77 deaths. Of those cases, one resulted from a congregate setting.

Out of the 1,016 cases, 448 are men and 568 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 220 hospitalizations in the county to date.

The health district is monitoring 54 quarantined people, with 45 in the City of Warren. They are also keeping track of 16 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

In all, 713 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released, with 221 from the City of Warren.

Trumbull County is one of seven Ohio counties in the “red” level of coronavirus risk.

On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a mask requirement for counties in the “red” level of coronavirus risk, including Trumbull.

That mandate goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.