Trumbull County reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the county on Thursday.

There have been a total of 374 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in Trumbull County.

On Wednesday, 10 new cases were reported.

Ages of positive cases range from seven to 101.

There were 148 hospitalizations in the county.

Fifty people are in quarantine in Trumbull County, 15 people are in quarantine in the city of Warren, and 74 potential cases are being tracked by the county health department.

There have been a total of 320 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the county and were released from quarantine. Warren city has released 51 people from quarantine.