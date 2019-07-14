Trumbull County Fair wraps up on successful week

The fair officially kicked off on Tuesday and vendors have been working hard ever since

BAZETTA, Ohio (WYTV) – The 173rd Trumbull County Fair only has a few hours left of rides, games and food before wrapping up its week of activities.

“It’s been fun, tiring, exhausting trying to get kids to play the game and stuff, pop a balloon, win a prize,” said Byron Partin from Warren.

This year, even the weather seemed to cooperate.

“We had great weather this year, thanks to Alex George. She really gave us a promising forecast for the week. We had no rain, very nice temperatures. It got warm a couple days, but the crowds still came out and we had a very good week,” said fair board president Bud Rodgers.

Rodgers said around 9,000 people came through the gates each day, walking through the fairgrounds and checking out the offered attractions.

“There’s so much riding and animals. I get to pet a lot of rabbits and stuff and I get to see the cows and milk cows,” said 5-year-old Shaun Nicosia.

Even though the gates close on the fair Sunday night, the fair board is already thinking ahead to 2020.

“We already got things on the plate for next year. We got a couple ideas we’re working on,” Rodgers said.

The fair will wrap up with a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.