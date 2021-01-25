Trumbull County expects to give 3,000 more vaccine doses heading into next phase

People ages 75 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine, as well as those with developmental disabilities and some medical conditions

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With more people now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio, Trumbull County expects to give more than 3,300 doses.

People ages 75 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine. Those with developmental or intellectual disabilities are also eligible, as well as those with certain medical conditions.

In Trumbull County, St. Joseph Warren Hospital will give out 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center has 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District will distribute nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Warren City Health Department will give 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Giant Eagle pharmacies will also be distributing the Moderna vaccine between their six county locations.

Ohio started vaccine distribution for Phase 1B last week for people ages 80 and older.