Trumbull County Commissioners looking to fill vacancy

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show there is only one vacancy to be filled. We regret the error.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Board of Trumbull County Commissioners are looking to fill a vacancy.

There is a seat to fill in with the Western Reserve Port Authority and five seats to fill on the Senior Services Advisory Council.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest with a current resume to the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners at 160 High Street NW., Warren, 44481 by Jan. 8.

Candidates may be asked to complete an application as well.