Trumbull Co. moves to purple watch list in latest Ohio Public Health Advisory map

(WKBN) – The Public Health Advisory System has moved Trumbull County to the Purple Watch List, along with 10 other counties.

After more than a month of sustained increases in cases and after several weeks of increased health care utilization statewide, a significant number of counties are meeting the most severe of the advisory system’s indicators.

Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties have moved to Purple/Level 4 on the state advisory system. They are experiencing sustained increases in outpatient, emergency and hospital visits by COVID-19 patients.

Franklin County remains at the highest risk level for the second week.

The 11 counties moving to the watch list are: Adams, Clermont, Hamilton, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Warren and Wood counties.

These counties meet enough indicators to be considered at risk level 4 or purple, because of the sustained impact on health care utilization. However, the system requires them to meet these criteria for two weeks in a row to ensure a consistent trend in the data before they become purple.

Ten of the 11 counties on the watch list are in the Akron and Cincinnati regions, which now have fewer adult ICU beds available. This is largely due to increases in COVID-19 ICU patients.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”

More information on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System can be found on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website.