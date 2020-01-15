Toyota and Lexus issue recall for nearly 700K vehicles than could stall while driving

Toyota is currently investigating this issue but doesn't have a remedy yet

(WYTV) – Toyota and Lexus are recalling about 696,000 vehicles because of a fuel pump issue that could make the cars stall while driving.

The recall is for models years 2018 and 2019 and includes the following vehicles:

• 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Highlander, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia SUVs; Toyota Camry sedans; Toyota Sienna minivans; and Toyota Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks

• 2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, LS 500 and sedans; Lexus LC 500, RC 350, and RC 300 coupes; and Lexus GX 460, LX 570, and RX 350 SUVs

• 2019 Lexus NX 300 and RX 350 L SUVs and GS 300 sedans

• 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla sedans

Hybrid vehicles are not included in the recall.

Toyota said the fuel pump “may stop operating,” the automaker said in a statement. If that happens, warning lights and messages would be displayed on the instrument panel, and “the engine may run rough.”

Toyota is currently investigating this issue but doesn’t have a remedy yet. When they figure it out, owners can have the repair done for free.

All known owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail by mid-March.

For the most up to date information surrounding recalls visit nhtsa.gov/recalls. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1.800.331.4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1.800.255.3987.