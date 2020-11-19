To avoid hospital overflow, flu clinics and COVID testing sites offered across Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise and emergency departments staying busy, medical experts are encouraging patients to pick the right level of care.
Mercy Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Kravec says they’re seeing patients in the ER who don’t need emergency care.
He’s encouraging those who have mild complaints or are seeking tests, be it for the flu or coronavirus, to go to either a flu clinic or COVID-19 testing site.
He says it’s important to make sure there’s enough space and medical personnel in emergency rooms for people who truly need it.
“If we have patients in the emergency room for things such as mild upper respiratory complaints or just to get a test, it won’t have the capacity to take care of everyone including those with true emergencies,” Dr. Kravec said.
There are several flu clinics and drive-up COVID testing sites across the Valley in the Mercy Health system.
Visit the following flu clinics if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell. They are walk-in only and capable of testing for strep, the flu and COVID-19.
Wick Flu Clinic
Where: 330 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503
Number: 330-747-4660
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. – noon
Columbiana Flu Clinic
Where: 107 Royal Birkdale Dr., Suite D, Columbiana, OH 44408
Number: 330-965-8144
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed on weekends)
Howland Flu Clinic
Where: 1932 Niles Cortland Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484
Number: 330-841-4064
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed on weekends)
For the following drive-up testing sites, you must have a valid physician’s order to be tested.
St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Where: Across from the hospital at 1035 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44503
Hours: Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (closed on weekends)
Canfield Fairgrounds
Where: Coliseum #8, 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH 44406
Hours: Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (closed on weekends)
Howland Medical Center
Where: 1932 Niles Cortland Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484
Hours: Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (closed on weekends)