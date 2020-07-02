Titanic survivor’s granddaughter shares his story

She shared her grandfather's survival story at the Jewish Community Center Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The granddaughter of a Titanic survivor shared her grandfather’s survival story at the Jewish Community Center Thursday.

Rabbi Lee Moore spoke to a crowd of a couple dozen people.

Her grandfather, Meier Moor, and great-grandmother, Baila Moor, survived the ship’s sinking when they were migrating to the U.S.

Moore shared family stories about their journey and also discussed her unexpected experiences during the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking in 2012.

The event was free and open to everyone. Proper safety protocols were followed.