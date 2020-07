No one was seriously hurt, but a family pet died in the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s arson investigator is looking into how a duplex fire started Wednesday on the city’s north side.

It happened in the area of Logan and Dennick avenues around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators think the fire started on the second floor.

The Youngstown Fire Department said three people inside made it out safely. One older woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and a family pet died in the fire.