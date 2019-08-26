Teen faces charges after fight involving gun in Liberty, police say

Detectives say a man and a 15-year-old girl got into an argument and started fighting over the rifle

by: Nadine Grimley

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman teenager is facing charges after a fight in Liberty over the weekend.

Investigators say the 17-year-old boy talked a 15-year-old girl into taking a family member’s rifle to meet up with a 20-year-old man in Liberty on Saturday.

Detectives say the man and the 15-year-old girl got into an argument and started fighting over the weapon.

Police say the man was able to disarm her and ran away with the gun.

The 17-year-old boy is currently in the Juvenile Detention Center charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm and inducing panic.

The girl may also be charged.

