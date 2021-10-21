Task force investigators make arrest in East Palestine drug busts

Photo courtesy of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was arrested and other charges are pending after a pair of drug busts in Columbiana County.

The Columbiana Drug Task Force served a warrant at a home on North Pleasant Road in East Palestine. Police arrested Brianna Beaudoine for obstruction, according to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

A second warrant was served at a Salem business on East State Street.

Between both searches, investigators seized 69 grams of meth, 2 grams of fentanyl, 78 grams of marijuana and 5 pounds of THC.

They also found 11 firearms, 2 suppressors and more than $7,000 in cash.

