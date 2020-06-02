Task force formed to tackle November Election in Ohio

State officials are forming a task force to tackle the November Election and any COVID-19 hurdles that may arise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – State officials are forming a task force to tackle the November Election and any COVID-19 hurdles that may arise.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces Tuesday the formation of the Ready for November Task Force that will address the challenges and needs of Ohio’s county boards of elections to “administer a safe, secure, and acessible election in the fall.”

The task force will meet several times over the next few months months to implement the following:

Provide updates on how counties are preparing for November

Hear from a variety of experts

Learn from county elections administrators about what their needs and requirements are

Consider and disseminate best practices

Receive information about the evolving health situation

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at 11 a.m.

The members of the task force include the following: