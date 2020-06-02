Task force formed to tackle November Election in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – State officials are forming a task force to tackle the November Election and any COVID-19 hurdles that may arise.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces Tuesday the formation of the Ready for November Task Force that will address the challenges and needs of Ohio’s county boards of elections to “administer a safe, secure, and acessible election in the fall.”
The task force will meet several times over the next few months months to implement the following:
- Provide updates on how counties are preparing for November
- Hear from a variety of experts
- Learn from county elections administrators about what their needs and requirements are
- Consider and disseminate best practices
- Receive information about the evolving health situation
The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at 11 a.m.
The members of the task force include the following:
- Frank LaRose – Ohio Secretary of State
- Michelle Wilcox – President of the Ohio Assoc. of Election Officials, director of the Auglaize County Board of Elections (D)
- Rob Frost – Immediate and past president of the Ohio Assoc. of Election Officials, board member of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (R)
- Lisa Welch – First vice president of the Ohio Assoc. of Election Officials, director of the Homes County Board of Elections (R)
- Brian Sleeth – Second vice president of the Ohio Assoc. of Election Officials, director of the Warren County Board of Elections