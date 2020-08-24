TAG seizes guns, drugs in Trumbull Co. during Operation Blue Light

On August 12 and 13, officials conducted high-volume traffic stops in Ohio areas with heavy drug trafficking

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The TAG Drug Task Force teamed up with state troopers and the Oho Department of Public Safety for a statewide operation to stop drug trafficking earlier this month.

The initiative is called Operation Blue Light. On August 12 and 13, officials conducted high-volume traffic stops in Ohio areas with heavy drug trafficking.

TAG made four felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests, four search warrants, 14 consent warrants and 95 vehicle stops in Trumbull County.

During Operation Blue Light, TAG seized seven firearms, one vehicle, about 35 grams of cocaine, 61 grams of crack, eight grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of heroin, 20 grams of meth, 28 grams of marijuana/THC edibles and 18 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Niles.

They also seized some illicit prescription pills and Suboxone patches.

In a Facebook post, TAG said they are happy to work with other agencies to make a difference with drug trafficking in Ohio.