An SUV crashed through the fence at Camp Ravenna in Braceville Township

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An SUV crashed through the fence at Camp Ravenna in Braceville Township.

According to firefighters, the accident happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday near the railroad tracks at Route 534, in the south part of the camp.

The SUV was through the fence and sitting in standing water when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.