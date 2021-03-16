Suspect found guilty of shooting man in Fowler last year

William Gambino, Jr. is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man charged with a shooting in Fowler last year.

On Tuesday, William Gambino, Jr. was found guilty of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. It took the jury only one hour to reach a verdict.

Gambino is accused of shooting William Blake in a fight over money.

The shooting happened Oct. 7, 2020 on Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

Police said Gambino wanted money from Blake, and at some point, the conversation turned violent, and Gambino took out a pellet gun and shot Blake several times.

Investigators said Blake charged Gambino, and that’s when Gambino took out a real firearm and shot Blake multiple times in the torso and neck area.

Gambino took the stand Tuesday and admitted to shooting Blake and taking his keys, wallet and cell phone but said it was in self-defense.

“He came and lurched at me, and I shot him in the mid-section,” Gambino said.

Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Michael Burnett said the evidence was clear.

“The defendant drove to the victim’s house. He first shot him with a pellet gun and then shot him with a .22 caliber pistol. This was clear felonious assault and a clear armed robbery. I am thankful that the jury didn’t take too long in coming to that determination,” Burnett said.

Judge Ronald Rice revoked Gambino’s bond. He faces up to 27 and a half years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for next week.