Surveillance video catches man breaking into Salem music store

Police said he stole guitars and an amplifier

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem police are trying to find the man they say broke into a business early Thursday morning.

Police say a man broke into Salem Music Centre on E. State Street just before 4 a.m.

In the surveillance video above, you can see him stealing items from the store.

Police said he got in by throwing a brick through a window.

“The guy who did it had brought a brick with him and had planned to break in to the store,” said Jan Schaeffer, co-owner of Salem Music Centre.

The security system automatically called police, but they also had an early-morning

wake up call.

“We got notified at 3:30 in the morning that the alarm was going off,” Schaeffer said.

But the suspect was already gone when police arrived. He was in and out of the store in less than a minute.

“It never occurred to me that anybody would ever try to violate this wonderful place,” Schaeffer said. “It’s kind of like when a house is broken into and that’s your first sense that anybody was in your space, and they didn’t have any right to be there.”

The suspect stole three electric guitars and an amplifier.

“He may have intended to take more, but I think when he realized the alarm was pretty loud, he didn’t have much time. He just grabbed the first thing that he could,” Schaeffer said.

The store is already moving forward. By Thursday afternoon, glass was being cleared and a new door was installed.

Schaeffer has thoughts on the suspect and what his intentions might be.

“What are you going to do with this stuff? We had so many places we could have sent those guitars. You can’t do anything with them. You just wasted your time and possibly got yourself in big trouble,” she said.

The music store is already back to giving lessons and it’s business as usual.

“We’re not going to be affected by it at all,” Schaeffer said. “The band will play on.”

If you have any information, call Salem police at 330-337-7811.