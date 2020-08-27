Sunshine Mills issues voluntary recall of dog food over salmonella concerns

The recalled dog food was distributed across the U.S.

(WYTV) – Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall of its Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail due to salmonella concerns.

There have been no reported illnesses or complaints, but salmonella can affect both animals eating the product and humans who handle it without washing their hands thoroughly.

Pets with salmonella infections may have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets might only have a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

If your pet has eaten the recalled product, contact your veterinarian.

It can be identified with UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a three-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TE1 20/April /2020

TE1 21/April/2020

TE1 22/April/2020

TE2 20/April /2020

TE2 21/April/2020

TE2 22/April/2020

TE3 20/April/2020

TE3 21/April/2020

TE3 22/April/2020

The product comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TB1 20/April /2020

TB1 21/April/2020

TB1 22/April/2020

TB2 20/April /2020

TB2 21/April/2020

TB2 22/April/2020

TB3 20/April/2020

TB3 21/April/2020

TB3 22/April/2020

The recall was issued after the Georgia Department of Agriculture confirmed a sample of a three-pound bag tested positive for salmonella.

Retailers were asked to pull the product from their shelves.

Anyone who bought the recalled dog food should stop using it and can return the unused portion to the store where they bought it for a full refund.