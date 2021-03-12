Summer internship program supports local workforce while helping students

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says not only is this a win for the students, but it's a win for the community as well

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A summer internship program that changes young lives and the local community is back for its fourth year.

Inspiring Minds in Warren is gearing up for the annual Summer Career Development Program. It’s for students ages 18 to 26 who are looking to start a career.

The program gives a little extra support while helping them develop their professional and personal skills for the future.

“What this program does is it encourages them to stay here, to try and create a family here, to try and create a life here and essentially help grow this area,” said Jordan Wilkins, a transition coordinator.

Overall, they’ve had 60 participants, with nine of them getting full-time jobs.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin says not only is this a win for the students, but it’s a win for the community as well. He says this isn’t just an average summer program, it’s a real-life career development program that invests in the local youth.

“I always say that we are one of the largest exporters of intellectual capital in the area. We have to reverse that trend, and it’s programs like this that really, truly addresses that,” he said.

Haley Davies is a former Inspiring Minds participant and current probation officer and deputy bailiff for the Warren Municipal Court.

The program taught her multiple life skills including managing money, building a resume and dressing for a job interview. She says she is so grateful to Inspiring Minds for taking a chance on her and getting her to where she needed to be today.

“They help everybody — every shade, color in the community and always want the best. I tell everyone if you have the chance or even if you want to know more about how to get involved with IM, stop down, reach out… they will help you in any way they can,” Davies said.